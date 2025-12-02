HITRON aircrew disables suspected smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific

A Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron aircrew disables a non-compliant go-fast vessel during counter-narcotics operations in the Eastern Pacific on Dec. 2, 2025. This interdiction removed more than 20,000 pounds of narcotics, the largest Coast Guard single at-sea seizure in over 18 years. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
12.02.2025
12.05.2025
B-Roll
989073
251205-G-CG101-1001
DOD_111419131
00:01:09
US
0
0
