1st Armored Division Celebrates 85 Years of Armor Excellence

The video highlights the division’s historic achievements from its activation in 1940 through modern-day operations, showcasing archival imagery, frontline training, and the Soldiers who continue to uphold the 1st Armored Division's legacy. Leaders and Soldiers reflect on the division’s heritage, commitment to readiness, and the enduring bond shared by generations of Iron Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 18:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989069
|VIRIN:
|251201-A-YG558-3642
|Filename:
|DOD_111419054
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
