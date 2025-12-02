Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division Celebrates 85 Years of Armor Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    The video highlights the division’s historic achievements from its activation in 1940 through modern-day operations, showcasing archival imagery, frontline training, and the Soldiers who continue to uphold the 1st Armored Division's legacy. Leaders and Soldiers reflect on the division’s heritage, commitment to readiness, and the enduring bond shared by generations of Iron Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 18:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989069
    VIRIN: 251201-A-YG558-3642
    Filename: DOD_111419054
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division Celebrates 85 Years of Armor Excellence, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

