The video highlights the division's capabilities. We develop agile, adaptive, and strategically minded leaders capable of operating across the multi-domain environment and deliver on whatever mission the Army assigns. We are America's Tank Division.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 18:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989067
|VIRIN:
|251201-A-YG558-4245
|Filename:
|DOD_111419038
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Tank Division, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS
