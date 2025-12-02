Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIVARTY brigade run B-Roll

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to Division Artillery Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a brigade run at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025. DIVARTY conducted a brigade run to build motivation and fitness going into the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989054
    VIRIN: 251205-A-LQ843-1001
    Filename: DOD_111418579
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIVARTY brigade run B-Roll, by SGT Lyca Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    First Team
    fitness
    Run
    artillery
    Motivation

