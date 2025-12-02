Troopers assigned to Division Artillery Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a brigade run at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025. DIVARTY conducted a brigade run to build motivation and fitness going into the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989054
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-LQ843-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111418579
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DIVARTY brigade run B-Roll, by SGT Lyca Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
