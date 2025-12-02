Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 Logo Reveal

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The official logo reveal of the Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise, which takes place in the waters surrounding the Hawaiian Islands, is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989049
    VIRIN: 251205-N-NO842-1001
    Filename: DOD_111418536
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 Logo Reveal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partners
    Integrated
    MPC
    RIMPAC 2026

