Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 Logo Reveal

The official logo reveal of the Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise, which takes place in the waters surrounding the Hawaiian Islands, is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)