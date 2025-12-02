Legacy of the 15th Airlift Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989025" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen and retired veterans share their experiences and what it means to serve in the 15th Airlift Squadron through a documentary-style unit legacy video at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 1, 2025. The video features firsthand interviews and operational footage capturing the mission, legacy, and personal meaning of service within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)