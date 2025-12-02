Legacy of the 15th Airlift Squadron

U.S. Air Force Airmen and retired veterans share their experiences and what it means to serve in the 15th Airlift Squadron through a documentary-style unit legacy video at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 1, 2025. The video features firsthand interviews and operational footage capturing the mission, legacy, and personal meaning of service within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|01.31.2025
|12.05.2025 14:12
|Video Productions
|989025
|250201-F-CG010-1001
|DOD_111418379
|00:04:12
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
