    Legacy of the 15th Airlift Squadron

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and retired veterans share their experiences and what it means to serve in the 15th Airlift Squadron through a documentary-style unit legacy video at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 1, 2025. The video features firsthand interviews and operational footage capturing the mission, legacy, and personal meaning of service within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989025
    VIRIN: 250201-F-CG010-1001
    Filename: DOD_111418379
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of the 15th Airlift Squadron, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Charleston; Air Mobility Command; U.S. Air Force;

