Understanding your retirement is a critical part of your civilian employment. To assist you in making informed decisions, the Benefits and Entitlements Service Team (BEST) has recorded the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) Retirement briefing. This briefing is intended to educate and prepare employees for retirement.
More information:
myFSS on the Civilian Benefits and Retirement Homepage: https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000wkzfCAA
This work, FERS Retirement Overview, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
