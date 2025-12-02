Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FERS Retirement Overview

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Understanding your retirement is a critical part of your civilian employment. To assist you in making informed decisions, the Benefits and Entitlements Service Team (BEST) has recorded the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) Retirement briefing. This briefing is intended to educate and prepare employees for retirement.

    myFSS on the Civilian Benefits and Retirement Homepage: https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000wkzfCAA

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 14:12
    Location: US

    federal retirement
    FERS
    retirement planning
    Civilian Retirement
    FERS Retirement
    FERS benefits

