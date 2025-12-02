Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG, CBP, HSI seize vessel with $28M in illicit narcotics off Miami Beach

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Lt. Nicolina Converso 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach law enforcement boat crew along with CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and HSI seized approximately 3,715 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $28 million, from a suspected drug smuggling vessel 2 miles east of government cut, Dec. 2, 2025. This is the largest cocaine seizure for a U.S. Coast Guard small boat station since 1995. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Nicolina Converso)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988986
    VIRIN: 251202-G-FY331-1005
    Filename: DOD_111418227
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Counter drug operations
    Coast Guard Station Miami Beach

