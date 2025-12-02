USCG, CBP, HSI seize vessel with $28M in illicit narcotics off Miami Beach

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach law enforcement boat crew along with CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and HSI seized approximately 3,715 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $28 million, from a suspected drug smuggling vessel 2 miles east of government cut, Dec. 2, 2025. This is the largest cocaine seizure for a U.S. Coast Guard small boat station since 1995. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Nicolina Converso)
