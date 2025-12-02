Promotion ceremony in honor of Major General Gavin Lawrence, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Materiel Command, 5 December 2025.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 13:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|988978
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-NF979-5475
|Filename:
|DOD_111418173
|Length:
|00:55:27
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MG Gavin Lawrence Promotion Ceremony, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.