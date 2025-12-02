Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Gavin Lawrence Promotion Ceremony

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Promotion ceremony in honor of Major General Gavin Lawrence, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Materiel Command, 5 December 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 13:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 988978
    VIRIN: 251205-A-NF979-5475
    Filename: DOD_111418173
    Length: 00:55:27
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Gavin Lawrence Promotion Ceremony, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

