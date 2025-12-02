Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    166th Airlift Wing Logistician Keeps Air Med Teams Mission-Ready

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    166th Airlift Wing

    B-roll of Staff Sgt. Juanita Posada, a medical logistician with the 166th Airlift Wing in New Castle, Delaware, prepares critical medical equipment as she supports air medical evacuation training on Nov. 2, 2025. The exercise simulates high-pressure scenarios, allowing her to ensure crews have the supplies and gear needed to provide life-saving care and safely transport patients in critical condition during wartime and peacetime operations.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988976
    VIRIN: 251102-Z-TI414-1131
    Filename: DOD_111418145
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US

