166th Airlift Wing Logistician Keeps Air Med Teams Mission-Ready

B-roll of Staff Sgt. Juanita Posada, a medical logistician with the 166th Airlift Wing in New Castle, Delaware, prepares critical medical equipment as she supports air medical evacuation training on Nov. 2, 2025. The exercise simulates high-pressure scenarios, allowing her to ensure crews have the supplies and gear needed to provide life-saving care and safely transport patients in critical condition during wartime and peacetime operations.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)
|11.02.2025
|12.05.2025 12:57
|B-Roll
|988976
|251102-Z-TI414-1131
|DOD_111418145
|00:05:58
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
|2
|2
