    166th Medical Team Trains for Life-Saving Missions

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    166th Airlift Wing

    B-roll of air Medics from the 166th Airlift Wing in New Castle, Delaware, drill air medical evacuation procedures during training on Nov. 2, 2025. The exercise simulates high-pressure scenarios, allowing ER technicians, medics and medical logisticians to refine the skills needed to provide life-saving care and ensure safe, efficient transport of patients in critical condition during wartime and peacetime operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)

    This work, 166th Medical Team Trains for Life-Saving Missions, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

