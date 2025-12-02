B-roll of air Medics from the 166th Airlift Wing in New Castle, Delaware, drill air medical evacuation procedures during training on Nov. 2, 2025. The exercise simulates high-pressure scenarios, allowing ER technicians, medics and medical logisticians to refine the skills needed to provide life-saving care and ensure safe, efficient transport of patients in critical condition during wartime and peacetime operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 12:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988975
|VIRIN:
|251205-Z-TI414-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111418103
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 166th Medical Team Trains for Life-Saving Missions, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.