166th Medical Team Trains for Life-Saving Missions

B-roll of air Medics from the 166th Airlift Wing in New Castle, Delaware, drill air medical evacuation procedures during training on Nov. 2, 2025. The exercise simulates high-pressure scenarios, allowing ER technicians, medics and medical logisticians to refine the skills needed to provide life-saving care and ensure safe, efficient transport of patients in critical condition during wartime and peacetime operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)