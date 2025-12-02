Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commercial Vessels near Massena

    MASSENA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of commercial vessels locking through the Eisenhower Lock in Massena, and the Robert Moses Saunders Power Dam, Sept. 15, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides everything from dredging to lock maintenance to environment management to keep the St. Lawrence Seaway a lifeline for industries and communities that depend on its continued operation (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988962
    VIRIN: 250915-A-FB511-1284
    Filename: DOD_111417769
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: MASSENA, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commercial Vessels near Massena, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massena
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Eisenhower Lock
    Robert Moses Saunders Power Dam

