B-roll of commercial vessels locking through the Eisenhower Lock in Massena, and the Robert Moses Saunders Power Dam, Sept. 15, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides everything from dredging to lock maintenance to environment management to keep the St. Lawrence Seaway a lifeline for industries and communities that depend on its continued operation (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988962
|VIRIN:
|250915-A-FB511-1284
|Filename:
|DOD_111417769
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|MASSENA, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commercial Vessels near Massena, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS
