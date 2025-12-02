436th Airlift Wing Mission 2025: Project Power, Deliver Hope

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video presents the mission of the 436th Airlift Wing, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2025. Dover AFB is home to the C-17 Globemaster III and the C-5M Super Galaxy, as well as the 512th Airlift Wing, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, the Joint Personal Effects Depot and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)