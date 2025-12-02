This video presents the mission of the 436th Airlift Wing, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2025. Dover AFB is home to the C-17 Globemaster III and the C-5M Super Galaxy, as well as the 512th Airlift Wing, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, the Joint Personal Effects Depot and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988958
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-HB412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111417753
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 436th Airlift Wing Mission 2025: Project Power, Deliver Hope, by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS
