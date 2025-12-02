Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th Airlift Wing Mission 2025: Project Power, Deliver Hope

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    This video presents the mission of the 436th Airlift Wing, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2025. Dover AFB is home to the C-17 Globemaster III and the C-5M Super Galaxy, as well as the 512th Airlift Wing, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, the Joint Personal Effects Depot and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:00
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    AFMAO
    512th Airlift Wing
    436th AW
    AFMES
    JPED
    Dover AFB

