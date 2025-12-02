Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Teneka Stephens Holiday Greeting

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Teneka Stephens, assigned to the 39th Transportation Battalion in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to her Family and friends in Salem, AL.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988956
    VIRIN: 251204-A-IK992-1272
    Filename: DOD_111417746
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Hometown: SALEM, ALABAMA, US

