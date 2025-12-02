Command Sgt. Maj. Teneka Stephens Holiday Greeting

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Teneka Stephens, assigned to the 39th Transportation Battalion in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to her Family and friends in Salem, AL.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 11:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|988956
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-IK992-1272
|Filename:
|DOD_111417746
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Hometown:
|SALEM, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
