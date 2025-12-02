In this “Leadership Log” discussion, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s lead Chaplain, Col. Joshua Payne and Trina Pauley, Acting Director with the Integrated Resilience Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, discuss ways to navigate stresses that may come from a busy holiday season.
The pair also provide resources available to Center service members, civilians and contractors who may need additional assistance or are in crisis. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 11:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|988955
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111417744
|Length:
|00:15:02
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
Downloads: 1
|1
High-Res. Downloads: 1
|1
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 127: Stress Management During The Holiday Season, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
