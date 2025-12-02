Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 127: Stress Management During The Holiday Season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this “Leadership Log” discussion, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s lead Chaplain, Col. Joshua Payne and Trina Pauley, Acting Director with the Integrated Resilience Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, discuss ways to navigate stresses that may come from a busy holiday season.

    The pair also provide resources available to Center service members, civilians and contractors who may need additional assistance or are in crisis. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 988955
    VIRIN: 251205-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_111417744
    Length: 00:15:02
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 127: Stress Management During The Holiday Season, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Resilience
    AFLCMC
    resileince
    Stress

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download