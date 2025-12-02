AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 127: Stress Management During The Holiday Season

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this “Leadership Log” discussion, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s lead Chaplain, Col. Joshua Payne and Trina Pauley, Acting Director with the Integrated Resilience Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, discuss ways to navigate stresses that may come from a busy holiday season.



The pair also provide resources available to Center service members, civilians and contractors who may need additional assistance or are in crisis. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)