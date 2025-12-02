U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Kendrick Brown, assigned to the 39th Transportation Battalion in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to his Family and friends in Jacksonville, NC.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 11:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|988954
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-IK992-3361
|Filename:
|DOD_111417736
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. First Class Kendrick Brown Holiday Greeting, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.