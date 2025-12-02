U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ray Allen Christian, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to his Family and friends in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 11:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|988951
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-IK992-7454
|Filename:
|DOD_111417724
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Hometown:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Ray Allen Christian Holiday Greeting, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.