    Master Sgt. Ray Allen Christian Holiday Greeting

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ray Allen Christian, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to his Family and friends in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988951
    VIRIN: 251204-A-IK992-7454
    Filename: DOD_111417724
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Hometown: ST. CROIX, VI

    holiday season
    holiday greeting

