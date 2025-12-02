Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. First Class James Spruill Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. First Class James Spruill, assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center - Europe in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to his Family and friends in Hampton Roads, VA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988949
    VIRIN: 251204-A-IK992-5388
    Filename: DOD_111417716
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Hometown: HAMPTON ROADS PT, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. First Class James Spruill Holiday Greeting, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday season
    holiday greeeting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download