Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Antonio King Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Antonio King, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to his Family and friends in Columbia, SC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988948
    VIRIN: 251204-A-IK992-3658
    Filename: DOD_111417712
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Antonio King Holiday Greeting, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download