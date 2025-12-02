Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons under NVGs

    GERMANY

    12.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army military police officers assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, assemble weapons under night vision goggles for the mystery event for the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 1-3, 2025. This event challenged Soldiers to demonstrate proficiency under stressful conditions in preparation for the upcoming 18th Military Police Brigade's Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

