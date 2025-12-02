U.S. Army military police officers assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, assemble weapons under night vision goggles for the mystery event for the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 1-3, 2025. This event challenged Soldiers to demonstrate proficiency under stressful conditions in preparation for the upcoming 18th Military Police Brigade's Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 10:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988940
|VIRIN:
|251202-A-PT551-8686
|Filename:
|DOD_111417668
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Weapons under NVGs, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.