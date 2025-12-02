Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: Exercise Heavy Rain 25

    GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 435th Communications Operations Group and 1st Combat Communications Squadron hosted exercise Heavy Rain 2025, a training event designed to prepare U.S. Air Force, sister services, and allied forces communication specialists for operating in challenging and contested environments on November 19, 2025, in Landstuhl, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 07:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988929
    VIRIN: 251119-F-KA816-5803
    Filename: DOD_111417523
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: DE

    EUCOM
    Landsthul
    AFNE
    435th Communications Operations Group

