U.S. Army military police officers assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, compete on the first day of the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 1-3, 2025. The events challenged Soldiers to demonstrate proficiency, resilience, and mastery of core warrior tasks in preparation for the upcoming 18th Military Police Brigade's Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
Music: “Aggressive Sport Stomps” by AncepScore — licensed via Envato Elements
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 07:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988928
|VIRIN:
|251203-A-PT551-8764
|Filename:
|DOD_111417522
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 709th MP BN Quarter Board Competition, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.