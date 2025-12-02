Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    709th MP BN Quarter Board Competition

    GERMANY

    12.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army military police officers assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, compete on the first day of the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 1-3, 2025. The events challenged Soldiers to demonstrate proficiency, resilience, and mastery of core warrior tasks in preparation for the upcoming 18th Military Police Brigade's Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Music: “Aggressive Sport Stomps” by AncepScore — licensed via Envato Elements

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 07:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988928
    VIRIN: 251203-A-PT551-8764
    Filename: DOD_111417522
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: DE

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Ever Vigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

