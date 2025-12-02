709th MP BN Quarter Board Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army military police officers assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, compete on the first day of the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 1-3, 2025. The events challenged Soldiers to demonstrate proficiency, resilience, and mastery of core warrior tasks in preparation for the upcoming 18th Military Police Brigade's Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)



Music: “Aggressive Sport Stomps” by AncepScore — licensed via Envato Elements