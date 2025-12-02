U.S. Air Forces Central Command participated in exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 , Nov. 16-20. We connected with partners from Qatar, Turkey, Italy, France and the U.K. to improve combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 06:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988926
|VIRIN:
|251128-F-XK483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111417498
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFCENT participates in Ferocious Falcon, by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.