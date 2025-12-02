Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT participates in Ferocious Falcon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command participated in exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 , Nov. 16-20. We connected with partners from Qatar, Turkey, Italy, France and the U.K. to improve combat readiness.

    AFCENT
    Qatar Emeri Air Force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Ferocious Falcon 6

