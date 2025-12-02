Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-12 Cavalry Regiment Participates in Multinational Live Fire Exercise (Reel)

    PABRADE TRAINING AREA, LITHUANIA

    12.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Terron Williams 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1-12 Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participated in a multinational joint training live fire exercise alongside the Norwegian and German Armed Forces, Dec. 2, 2025, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. The joint training exercise focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and successful multinational interoperability. Joint live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terron Williams)

    Location: PABRADE TRAINING AREA, LT

    This work, 1-12 Cavalry Regiment Participates in Multinational Live Fire Exercise (Reel), by SGT Terron Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StongerTogether, VictoryCorps, ItWillBeDone, SwordofFreedom, EUCOM, WEARENATO

