1-12 Cavalry Regiment Participates in Multinational Live Fire Exercise (Reel)

1-12 Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participated in a multinational joint training live fire exercise alongside the Norwegian and German Armed Forces, Dec. 2, 2025, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. The joint training exercise focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and successful multinational interoperability. Joint live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terron Williams)
