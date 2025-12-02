AFN Europe Report - December 05, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, executed a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear, or CBRN, operations response as part of exercise Freezing Winds in Gylto, Finland.



U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, commander, Air Force Gen Dagvin Anderson, and AFRICOM senior leaders conducted a series of high-level visits across Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)