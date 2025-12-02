On this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, executed a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear, or CBRN, operations response as part of exercise Freezing Winds in Gylto, Finland.
U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, commander, Air Force Gen Dagvin Anderson, and AFRICOM senior leaders conducted a series of high-level visits across Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 05:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|988919
|VIRIN:
|251203-A-OQ825-7628
|Filename:
|DOD_111417443
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report - December 05, 2025, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS
