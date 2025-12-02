Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - December 05, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, executed a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear, or CBRN, operations response as part of exercise Freezing Winds in Gylto, Finland.

    U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, commander, Air Force Gen Dagvin Anderson, and AFRICOM senior leaders conducted a series of high-level visits across Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 05:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 988919
    VIRIN: 251203-A-OQ825-7628
    Filename: DOD_111417443
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Finland
    USAFRICOM Command
    DV visit
    U.S. Marines
    Africa

