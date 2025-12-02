Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Health Promotion Spot - 720p

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    AFN Kaiserslautern supports Ramstein Health Promotion services, such as the InBody health assessments, to provide insight on an individual’s body composition through bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA). Ramstein Health Promotion’s services and interventions helped support the optimization and resilience of the military community. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 06:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988916
    VIRIN: 251201-F-UC180-9974
    Filename: DOD_111417390
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Health Promotion Spot - 720p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mission readiness
    KMC
    InBody
    Ramstein Health Promotion
    fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download