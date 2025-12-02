Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders serve up holiday meal, Part 3

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy leaders serve food Dec. 4, 2025, during a holiday meal being served at Dining Facility 1362 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 156 people attended the meal that was organized by the installation food service team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center. (U.S. Army video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    dining facilities
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    dining facility capabilities
    Wisconsin

