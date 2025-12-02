12th MLR Marines Participate in sUAS Training B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division operate a Skydio X2D during a small unmanned aerial systems training (sUAS) on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. 12th MLR executed their first MLR sUAS flight on Camp Hansen under the Secretary of War's new guidance, which seeks to expand the use of small, American-made drones to enhance military capabilities and ensure preparedness for detecting and countering aerial threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)
