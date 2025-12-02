Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th MLR Marines Participate in sUAS Training B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division operate a Skydio X2D during a small unmanned aerial systems training (sUAS) on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. 12th MLR executed their first MLR sUAS flight on Camp Hansen under the Secretary of War's new guidance, which seeks to expand the use of small, American-made drones to enhance military capabilities and ensure preparedness for detecting and countering aerial threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988906
    VIRIN: 251106-M-KK895-1001
    Filename: DOD_111417081
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    USMCNews; 12th MLR; Marines; sUAS; 3d MARDIV; Drones

