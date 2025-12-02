III MEF Support Bn Command Chaplain: Sounds of the Season

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988905" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. Chancellor Jenkins, III MEF Support Battalion Command Chaplain, is interviewed on sounds of the seasons by LCpl. Nathan Saucier, broadcaster at American Forces Network Pacific, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Chaplain Jenkins spoke about how songs allow for self-reflection, embracing traditions and being enveloped by the warmth of memories, providing a heightened sense of resiliency during the holidays for service members and families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)