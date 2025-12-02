Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Support Bn Command Chaplain: Sounds of the Season

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Lt. Chancellor Jenkins, III MEF Support Battalion Command Chaplain, is interviewed on sounds of the seasons by LCpl. Nathan Saucier, broadcaster at American Forces Network Pacific, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Chaplain Jenkins spoke about how songs allow for self-reflection, embracing traditions and being enveloped by the warmth of memories, providing a heightened sense of resiliency during the holidays for service members and families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

