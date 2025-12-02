U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy leaders serve food Dec. 4, 2025, during a holiday meal being served at Dining Facility 1362 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 156 people attended the meal that was organized by the installation food service team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center. (U.S. Army video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 00:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988904
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-OK556-4062
|Filename:
|DOD_111417032
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison leaders serve up holiday meal, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.