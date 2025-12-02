Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder Shield Exercise

    KUWAIT

    12.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn and Senior Airman Nathan Wingate

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Marauder Shield 26.1, conducted in mid-November, highlighted the U.S. and Kuwait’s shared commitment to air superiority through integrated defensive counter-air operations, demonstrating a unified effort to safeguard regional airspace and enhance security for both nations.

