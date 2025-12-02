Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct deck landing qualifications on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 3, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 02:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988901
    VIRIN: 251204-M-KL381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111417022
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications, by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    boxer
    Deck Landing Qualifications (DLQs)
    MV-22B Opsrey
    Pride Of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

