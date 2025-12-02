Staff Sgt. Chase Leake and Staff Sgt. Sean Clark sUAS Interview B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988900" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Chase Leake, left, a small unmanned aircraft system training coordinator, and Staff Sgt. Sean Clark, a small unmanned aircraft system operator, both with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct an interview during a small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. 12th MLR executed their first MLR sUAS flight on Camp Hansen under the Secretary of War's new guidance, which seeks to expand the use of small, American-made drones to enhance military capabilities and ensure preparedness for detecting and countering aerial threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castaneda)