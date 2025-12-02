Fort McCoy holds 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part 2

Members of the Fort McCoy community participate in the 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 4, 2025, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 200 people attended the event that was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. The event is usually the kickoff to the holiday season at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
