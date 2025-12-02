video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Japan G5/9 quarterly cooperative work program, known as Co-Op, is one of the bilateral programs USARJ headquarters supports. During the Co-Op, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and USARJ Soldiers collaborate on various events and training exercises over a 10-week period at Camp Zama, Japan. This video showcases the graduation of Co-Op 118, which was presented during a farewell luncheon on Dec. 3, 2025.