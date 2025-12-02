The U.S. Army Japan G5/9 quarterly cooperative work program, known as Co-Op, is one of the bilateral programs USARJ headquarters supports. During the Co-Op, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and USARJ Soldiers collaborate on various events and training exercises over a 10-week period at Camp Zama, Japan. This video showcases the graduation of Co-Op 118, which was presented during a farewell luncheon on Dec. 3, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 23:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988892
|VIRIN:
|251203-A-QU164-1816
|Filename:
|DOD_111416983
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
