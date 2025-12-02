Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Co-Op 118

    JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Video by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Japan G5/9 quarterly cooperative work program, known as Co-Op, is one of the bilateral programs USARJ headquarters supports. During the Co-Op, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and USARJ Soldiers collaborate on various events and training exercises over a 10-week period at Camp Zama, Japan. This video showcases the graduation of Co-Op 118, which was presented during a farewell luncheon on Dec. 3, 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 23:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988892
    VIRIN: 251203-A-QU164-1816
    Filename: DOD_111416983
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: JP

    JGSDF
    USARJ
    G5
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    Co-Op118
    BilateralProgram

