    Fort McCoy holds 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part 1

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Fort McCoy community participate in the 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 4, 2025, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 200 people attended the event that was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. The event is usually the kickoff to the holiday season at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 22:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988890
    VIRIN: 251205-A-OK556-7015
    Filename: DOD_111416967
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy holds 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Army MWR
    Army MWR programs
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Wisconsin

