    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Aces Conduct Recon Engineering

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct reconnaissance and engineering assessments to identify terrain suitability for future Forward Arming and Refueling Point and logistics sites during Steel Knight 25 on San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 4-7, 2025. These assessments enable 3d MAW to establish expeditionary aviation support sites across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

