    SECNAV cheers for the USNA Midshipmen while aboard USS Iwo Jima

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.30.2025

    Video by Seaman Nathan Huang 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan participates in an Army-Navy game shout-out in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Seas, Dec. 1, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 21:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988881
    VIRIN: 251201-N-TM159-1002
    Filename: DOD_111416894
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    TAGS

    Army-Navy Game
    USNA
    Army-Navy Football
    SECNAV
    NCAA

