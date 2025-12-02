Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan participates in an Army-Navy game shout-out in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Seas, Dec. 1, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 21:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988881
|VIRIN:
|251201-N-TM159-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111416894
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV cheers for the USNA Midshipmen while aboard USS Iwo Jima, by SN Nathan Huang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.