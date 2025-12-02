COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 2, 2025) – A public service announcement about covering your cough and preventing the spread of illnesses, recorded at American Forces Network Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 2, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 21:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988880
|VIRIN:
|251203-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111416889
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cover Your Cough PSA, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.