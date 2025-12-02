Lethal Kinetic Strike, Dec. 4, 2025

On Dec. 4, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988867
|VIRIN:
|251204-D-D0465-6841
|Filename:
|DOD_111416648
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
