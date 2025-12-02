U.S. National Guardsmen with the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, clean up the area of operations after Vigilant Guard 26-1 at Pelham Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Dec. 3, 2025. The Ga. Department of Defense conducts Vigilant Guard 26-1 to improve National Homeland Defense Readiness, by exercising the Ga. DoD Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ) to execute State/Territory Homeland Defense plans in a simulated environment, rehearse JFHQ interoperability with federal and civilian partners, in response to a complex, multi-domain attack. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 20:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988866
|VIRIN:
|251204-Z-VB701-7266
|Filename:
|DOD_111416589
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vigilant Guard 26-1 - Post Exercise Clean Up (B-Roll Package), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.