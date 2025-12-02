Vigilant Guard 26-1 - Route Clearance Simulation (B-Roll Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Georgia State Defense Force personnel carry out a simulated route clearance operation during Vigilant Guard 26-1 at the Pelham Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Dec. 4, 2025. The Ga. Department of Defense conducts Vigilant Guard 26-1 to improve National Homeland Defense Readiness, by exercising the Ga. DoD Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ) to execute State/Territory Homeland Defense plans in a simulated environment, rehearse JFHQ interoperability with federal and civilian partners, in response to a complex, multi-domain attack. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)