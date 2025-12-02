Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigilant Guard 26-1 - Route Clearance Simulation (B-Roll Package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia State Defense Force personnel carry out a simulated route clearance operation during Vigilant Guard 26-1 at the Pelham Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Dec. 4, 2025. The Ga. Department of Defense conducts Vigilant Guard 26-1 to improve National Homeland Defense Readiness, by exercising the Ga. DoD Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ) to execute State/Territory Homeland Defense plans in a simulated environment, rehearse JFHQ interoperability with federal and civilian partners, in response to a complex, multi-domain attack. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988865
    VIRIN: 251204-Z-VB701-5541
    Filename: DOD_111416585
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Guard 26-1 - Route Clearance Simulation (B-Roll Package), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    201st RSG
    Georgia National Guard
    Vigilant Guard 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download