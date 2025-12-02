As part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to spiritual fitness, recruits are offered religious services each Sunday representing a variety of faith groups. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)
(This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 18:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988861
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-DM338-7390
|PIN:
|000099
|Filename:
|DOD_111416536
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Religious Services - Sunday Training Days, MCRDSD Training Matrix, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.