    December 2025 Commander's Video

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Stoner, deputy wing commander, Col. Scott Boatright, wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, command chief, brief Airmen on upcoming events and announcements at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dec. 4, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 16:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 988855
    VIRIN: 251204-Z-BX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_111416434
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, December 2025 Commander's Video, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    122nd fighter wing, drill, rsd, video

