U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton commander Col. Misty Cantwell and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding deliver a winter holiday message on Dec. 4, from Garrison Headquarters in Brooklyn, N.Y.
(U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 16:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|988850
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-LO645-8641
|Filename:
|DOD_111416234
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hamilton Leadership Shares Holiday Message, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.