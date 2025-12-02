Staff Sgt. Macias Underscores the Importance of Fitness at the 2025 Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Macias, an infantryman with the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, discusses the significance of physical fitness during the 2025 Best Squad Competition (BSC) held at Lightning Academy on Schofield Barracks, Dec. 4, 2025. The BSC challenged competitors with a modified Ranger Physical Assessment, land navigation tasks, and various warrior tasks and battle drills. The winning team will be announced during Tropic Lightning Week. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)