U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Macias, an infantryman with the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, discusses the significance of physical fitness during the 2025 Best Squad Competition (BSC) held at Lightning Academy on Schofield Barracks, Dec. 4, 2025. The BSC challenged competitors with a modified Ranger Physical Assessment, land navigation tasks, and various warrior tasks and battle drills. The winning team will be announced during Tropic Lightning Week. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 16:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988848
|VIRIN:
|251202-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111416194
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Staff Sgt. Macias Underscores the Importance of Fitness at the 2025 Best Squad Competition, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.