    Staff Sgt. Macias Underscores the Importance of Fitness at the 2025 Best Squad Competition

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Macias, an infantryman with the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, discusses the significance of physical fitness during the 2025 Best Squad Competition (BSC) held at Lightning Academy on Schofield Barracks, Dec. 4, 2025. The BSC challenged competitors with a modified Ranger Physical Assessment, land navigation tasks, and various warrior tasks and battle drills. The winning team will be announced during Tropic Lightning Week. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 16:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988848
    VIRIN: 251202-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111416194
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HAWAII, US

