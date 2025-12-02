Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Maintenance, Initial Drill Evaluation - Day T16, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Training Day 16 - Recruits receive training in routine weapons maintenance to ensure weapon reliability in the field. They also undergo their first close-order drill evaluation. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)

    (This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)

    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 15:14
    Drill
    Boot Camp
    initial drill evaluation

