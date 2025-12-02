Fort Bragg Families Shine Bright at Annual Tree Lighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988840" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thousands of Soldiers and Families gathered on the Main Post Parade Field on December 2, 2025, as Fort Bragg officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting.

Children helped flip the switch on a 22-foot Norwegian Spruce decorated in patriotic red, white and blue ornaments, topped with a new star.