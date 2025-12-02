Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg Families Shine Bright at Annual Tree Lighting

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Thousands of Soldiers and Families gathered on the Main Post Parade Field on December 2, 2025, as Fort Bragg officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting.
    Children helped flip the switch on a 22-foot Norwegian Spruce decorated in patriotic red, white and blue ornaments, topped with a new star.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 14:48
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Fort Bragg Families Shine Bright at Annual Tree Lighting, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bragg

