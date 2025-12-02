Thousands of Soldiers and Families gathered on the Main Post Parade Field on December 2, 2025, as Fort Bragg officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting.
Children helped flip the switch on a 22-foot Norwegian Spruce decorated in patriotic red, white and blue ornaments, topped with a new star.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988840
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-IV289-4857
|Filename:
|DOD_111415988
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Bragg Families Shine Bright at Annual Tree Lighting, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
